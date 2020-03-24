Former Texas A&M star David Edwards died Monday in New York City after battling the coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

March 24 (UPI) -- Former Texas A&M guard David Edwards and former St. John's guard Lee Green have died after battling the coronavirus.

Edwards' former teammate, Charles Henderson, shared the news of Edwards' death Monday on Facebook before it was confirmed by Texas A&M. Edwards died in New York City in an intensive care unit.

"Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time," Henderson wrote on Facebook. "I just got the news that Dave Edwards passed away. For those that have been praying for him, he is now in a better place."

Henderson added: "This coronavirus has hit me in the heart. We need to find a vaccine. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I've ever met. Nearly unstoppable.

"I learned how to become tough as nails competing against him everyday and shaking off adversity. Will also remember the four years we were together after he transferred from Georgetown to Texas A&M."

Green, 49, also was a retired police officer. The Bronx, N.Y., native played at St. John's from 1991 to 1994. His former teammate Lamont Middleton told the New York Post he died from the coronavirus before his death was confirmed by St. Johns' director of sports medicine Ron Lifonte.

Edwards, who was born in 1971, played at Georgetown in 1989 before transferring to Texas A&M. He averaged 13.5 points, 7.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game in three seasons with the Aggies. He holds the school record for assists in a single season after tallying 265 assists during his senior campaign.

He played at the now-closed Andrew Jackson High School in Queens, N.Y., before starring for the Hoyas and Aggies.

Green averaged 2.3 points per game in three seasons at St. John's. He was an All-American at the now-closed St. Nicholas of Tolentine High School in the Bronx before playing at St. John's. He played on two NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament teams.

Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils notify staff of pay cuts, 4-day work week

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment -- the group that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils -- notified salaried staff member that full-time employees are subject to pay cuts up to 20 percent as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"As we navigate this evolving COVID-19 environment, we are mindful of the long-term impact the suspension of live events and games will have on our organization and industry," Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Scott O'Neil said in a statement Monday.

"To ensure we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce, we are asking our full-time, salaried employees to temporarily reduce their pay by up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week."

Sources told the New York Times and ESPN that the temporary salary reductions are for employees who make more than $50,000 a year. The salary reductions are to start April 15 and run through the end of June. Sources told the Times and the Philadelphia Inquirer that 76ers general manager Elton Brand, 76ers president of business operations Chris Heck and Devils president Jake Reynolds have agreed to salary reductions.

The ownership group said the measures were taken to avoid layoffs.

The NBA plans to give players full salary payments on April 1. NBA and NHL athletes are exempt from the owners' pay reductions because both leagues have collectively bargained labor agreements.

The NBA and NHL seasons were indefinitely suspended on March 11 and March 12, respectively, in response to the pandemic.

NFL-related player physicals have been discontinued during the coronavirus. NFL Physicians Society president Dr. Anthony Casolaro wrote to the NFL and NFL Players Association, announcing that free agents and 2020 NFL Draft prospects will not be examined until after the "health crisis."

"The Board of Directors of the NFL Physicians Society have met by phone and communicated with members of Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society that the NFLPS has agreed to discontinue combine rechecks, free agent physicals and physicals for non-combine players until the health crisis has passed," Casolaro wrote. "We believe it is not in the interest of the players nor team medical staff to continue to perform these physicals.

"At a time of the most serious pandemic in our lifetime, we believe medical resources should focus on those who are ill or in need of care. We look forward to examining players when it is appropriate to do so."

The NFL previously announced it was restricting teams from hosting players at team facilities. Medical exams previously had been limited to a player's home city or nearby location.

The NFL and player's union have indefinitely delayed the start of off-season team activities. Players who are free agents or subjects of trades are not allowed to travel to meet with any team personnel or medical staffs. Club facilities are also closed to all NFL players, unless players have been receiving medical treatment by team medical personnel.

Teams are allowed to conduct medical exams -- with a third-party doctor -- in a free agent or traded player's home or in another nearby location. Free agent signings and trades are not typically finalized until after a player passes a physical.

The league has changed the rules for when teams can announce completed transactions in amid the outbreak, allowing teams to announce deals when parties agree to contract terms and the contract has been sent to a player and his agent.

The 2020 NFL Draft is planned for April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas. The draft still will be televised, but will not be open to the public.