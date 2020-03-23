Veteran pitcher Dan Straily is one of several former Major League Baseball players on the Lotte Giants' roster. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Sports-craving Americans will get some relief over the next few days as live baseball practices will stream from South Korea and be available free on social media.

The Lotte Giants of the KBO League announced Monday that they will broadcast team scrimmages Monday, Wednesday and Friday on YouTube. The team also will broadcast a game between its first and second team Sunday.

The Giants' first scrimmage will begin at 10:40 p.m. EDT Monday and be streamed on the Giants TV YouTube channel, YouTube.com/GiantsTV. The Giants' roster includes several former MLB players, including pitchers Adrian Sampson and Dan Straily, and infielder Dixon Machado.

News of the streamed scrimmages comes after the Giants canceled practice and closed their home stadium Sunday after a player reported a fever. The Giants said the unidentified player will be tested for the coronavirus and the rest of the team was self-isolated.

The Giants are based in Busan, about 280 miles southeast of Seoul. They returned last week from their spring training in Australia.

The KBO League previously canceled pre-season games and delayed the start of the regular season due to the coronavirus outbreak. Several KBO inter-squad scrimmages already have streamed online, with some players and umpires wearing masks and with no fans in attendance.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred canceled spring training games and delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks on March 12. MLB announced March 16 that it would not start the regular season for at least eight weeks, pushing opening day back to May 11 or beyond.