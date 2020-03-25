March 25 (UPI) -- Jenny Polanco, an acclaimed Dominican fashion designer, has died from complications of COVID-19.

Polanco died in the Dominican Republic, the country's public health minister Rafael Sanchez Cardenas confirmed on Tuesday. Her age has not been reported.

The designer is the first public figure to die from the virus in the Dominican Republic. She announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Spain.

Polanco was a regular during Miami Fashion Week and was known for adding in handcrafted details into her designs that paid homage to her Dominican heritage.

"Jenny Polanco, one of our beloved designers of 2019, unfortunately has been taken away by this new disease. We are honored to have shared with her one of her most memorable moments," read a statement from the official Miami Fashion Week Facebook page.

Polanco is the latest public figure die from COVID-19. Playwright Terrence McNally died at the age of 81 and jazz great Manu Dibango who died at the age of 86 from COVID-19 complications.