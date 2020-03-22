Meghan McCain announced Sunday that she is pregnant. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- The View co-host Meghan McCain announced on Instagram that she is pregnant.

Because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the 35-year-old television personality said she plans to practice social distancing and will appear on the talk show via satellite for the near future.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant, Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all," McCain wrote in her post.

She married journalist Ben Domenech in 2017. McCain said last summer she had suffered a miscarriage and was grieving the loss.

View co-host Joy Behar, 77, recently said she was taking time off from the show to avoid being exposed to the virus.