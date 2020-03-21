Maggie Grace arrives on the red carpet at the "Taken 3" screening in New York City in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Lost, Taken and Fear the Walking Dead actress Maggie Grace has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child.

"In the midst of these uncertain times, we've been blessed with a joyful reminder of what's most important. Our first little one will be joining us this summer. Sending love to you and your families, may you stay safe and healthy. #isolatingbutihavecompany! #saferathomeCA #istayhomefor #letstakecareofeachother #grateful," Grace posted on Friday, along with a photo of her smiling and cradling her baby bump, while wearing a white lace dress and sitting in a chair.

Grace married Brett Bushnell in 2017.

Her pregnancy announcement comes as COVID-19 is keeping most people indoors, with schools and businesses shut down and festivals and live performances canceled in an effort to keep people from gathering in large groups and spreading the virus.