Paris Hilton (R) and Nicky Hilton walk the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection show on Feb. 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Paris Hilton (L) said she's enjoying single life after calling off her engagement to actor Chris Zylka. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton says calling off her engagement to Chris Zylka was the "best decision" of her life.

The 39-year-old television personality, businesswoman and socialite said in the April issue of Cosmopolitan U.K. that she's enjoying single life since ending her engagement to Zylka in 2018.

"It was the best decision I've ever made in my life," Hilton said. "I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing."

"It just didn't feel right," she added. "I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."

Hilton said she doesn't "really trust anyone," and that being single allows her to live her life on her own terms and not worry about her partner.

"It feels good to not have someone controlling me," she said. "With dating certain people, [there's the risk of] not trusting them and the fear [that] if I go out of town they might do something to embarrass me. I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I'm independent."

Hilton and Zylka, an actor known for the HBO series The Leftovers, were together for nearly two years. The pair split in November 2018 after getting engaged that January.

"Their relationship moved really quickly, and she realized he wasn't right for her," a source told E! News at the time. "She wishes him well and hopes they can remain friends."

Hilton told Cosmopolitan U.K. she is instead focused on her billion-dollar business empire, which includes her skincare, shoe and perfume lines. She also owns two beach clubs and works as a DJ.

"I feel I have definitely proven myself," Hilton said. "For anyone who would say otherwise, they have no idea. I've worked so hard."