Hilary Duff (R), pictured with Matthew Koma, called for changes to the law after telling off a photographer at her 7-year-old son's football game.

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff is sharing "more thoughts" after confronting a "creepy" photographer at her son's football game.

The 32-year-old actress called for changes to the law in a series of videos Monday on Instagram Stories after telling off a photographer at her 7-year-old son Luca's football game.

Duff had shared a video Saturday of her confronting the photographer. On Monday, Duff said she's now questioning whether the man was a member of the paparazzi, as she first thought.

"To be honest with you, I'm not even sure that I know that guy was 100 percent a paparazzi," the star said. "He could've just been a normal dude. I recognize most of the paparazzi that snap me daily and I've never seen him before."

Duff explained how she initially thought the man was a family member of a child on the opposing team. She said the man was taking photos for about 35 minutes before she learned he didn't know anyone at the game.

"It's really highly frustrating," Duff said. "I ended up calling the police, 'cause multiple parents felt uncomfortable with it. And the police were, you know, pretty dismissive of me, saying, 'What do you want us to do? You're at a public park.' Well yeah, I'm at a public park, I'm at a place where kids play and kids should be safe here."

Duff called for a change to the law that allows parents to deny photographers permission to photograph their kids.

"It's just extremely strange and inappropriate and creepy to have a man photographing our 7-year-old children and that to be completely legal," she said. "Like, if a parent is asking for it to stop, the laws should be changed for you to not be able to photograph that person."

In the video Saturday, Duff confronts the photographer and asks him to stop taking photos of the kids. The photographer says he doesn't know anyone at the game but that taking the pictures is "legal."

Duff is parent to Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, and to 15-month-old daughter Banks with her husband, Matthew Koma. Duff shared photos from her wedding to Koma in December after marrying the music producer in Los Angeles.