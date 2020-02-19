Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Chris Noth is a dad of two.

The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming his second child, son Keats, with his wife, Tara Wilson, 37.

Noth shared a photo of his baby boy sleeping and quoted poet John Keats in the caption.

"Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! 'A thing of beauty is a joy forever,'" he wrote.

Noth's former Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis and actresses Leven Rambin and Jennifer Finnigan were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Oh my goodness! He is so perfect and beautiful! Congratulations to you all," Davis wrote.

"Congratulations Noths!!!" Rambin added.

"Ahhh so SO happy for you guys!! CONGRATS!!!" Finnigan said.

Noth and Wilson also have a 12-year-old son, Christopher Orion. Noth shared a new photo with Christopher ahead of Christmas in December.

"Looking like Christmas- and already have the greatest gift a dad could want!!" he wrote.

Noth and Wilson married in April 2012. The couple announced in September that they were expecting again.

"Orion is getting a brother," Noth wrote on Instagram at the time.

Noth is known for playing Mike Logan on Law & Order, Big on Sex and the City and Peter Florrick on The Good Wife. He appeared on the series Catastrophe in 2019.