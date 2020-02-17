Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Adam Cole defended his NXT Championship against Tommaso Ciampa at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Ciampa dominated the early part of the main event on Sunday as The Blackheart tried his best to reclaim Goldie, the name he gave to the NXT Championship when he held it the first time.

Cole turned things around by tossing Ciampa into the side of the announce table. The move gave Cole an advantage as Ciampa had landed on his surgically repaired neck.

The Panama City Playboy continued to attack Ciampa's neck throughout but Ciampa would just not stay down. Things got competitive and Cole was able to survive Project Ciampa along with a Air Raid Crash from the second rope while Ciampa was able to avoid being pinned after being hit with The Last Shot.

Cole's Undisputed Era teammates Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly came to the ringside area to help him. Cole would unleash three consecutive Superkicks followed by a Last Shot but Ciampa still did not stay down for the three count.

Cole and Ciampa exchanged low blows after the referee was knocked out and Ciampa landed a Fairytale Ending but there was no one around to make the three count. Suddenly, Ciampa's former tag team partner and rival Johnny Gargano then arrived, seemingly there in support. Gargano shockingly took the NXT Championship and attacked Ciampa with it.

The referee was able to recover, allowing Cole to finally win the match. The Undisputed Era then celebrated together.

Also on WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against Bianca Belair in a hard-hitting match.

Belair held her own against The Nightmare and even performed a Senton over the top rope to the ringside area.

Ripley won the match after she nailed Belair with The Riptide to earn the three count. As Ripley was celebrating, she was attacked by Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. Ripley has been asking Flair to challenge her for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania in recent weeks.

Flair accepted the WrestleMania challenge and then delivered the Natural Selection to Ripley.

The BroserWeights, consisting of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, battled O'Reilly and Fish for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Riddle and Dunne, despite accidentally attacking each other twice during the match, remained strong as a team. The new duo won after Riddle launched Fish into the air while Dunne attacked with a leaping kick for the three count, making The BroserWeights the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

The Undisputed Era, after having multiple titles in their possession, not only hold the NXT Championship.

Other moments from WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland include Keith Lee successfully defending his NXT North American Championship against Dominik Dijakovic; Dakota Kai defeating Tegan Nox in a Street Fight with help from Raquel Gonzalez; and Finn Balor defeating Gargano.