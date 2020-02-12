Feb. 12 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that John Cena will be making an apperance on the Feb. 28 edition of SmackDown.

This will mark Cena's first appearance on WWE programming for 2020. The 16-time world champion appeared sporadically on WWE shows throughout 2019.

Cena's apperance comes right off the heels of the Super Showdown event that will be taking place in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 27.

The event will feature main event matches such as The Fiend Bray Wyatt defending the Universal Championship against Hall of Famer Goldberg and Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against Ricochet.

Cena could be potentially seeking out an opponent for WrestleMania 36, which takes place on April 5. Cena appeared at WrestleMania 35 where he resurrected his Dr. of Thuganomics characters to diss Elias with rap lyrics.

Cena will next be seen on the big screen taking on Vin Diesel in F9: The Fast Saga, which hits theaters on May 22.