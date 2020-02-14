Feb. 14 (UPI) -- WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley announced on Twitter Friday that she will be leaving WWE.

Kelley joined WWE in 2016 and worked as a backstage interviewer for NXT.

She also hosted a number of WWE YouTube videos and interviews, including one recently with Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson who has started training at the WWE Performance Center.

Kelley's last day with WWE will be on Sunday for the NXT TakeOver: Portland event.

"If you know me, you know this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was. But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away," Kelley said.

"I am so thankful for getting to live out a cray dream the past four years. Thank you to the WWE digital team for being a platform that never stifled creativity. Thank you to Stephanie McMahon for being a mentor and inspiration in every way. Thank you to Triple H for heading up the best wrestling show currently on tv and letting me be a part of it. And thank you to everyone who has supported me, whether it's watching a video I've done or sending a tweet of encouragement. Words cannot begin to express how much it means," she continued.

"I'm not sure yet where my next chapter will take me, but I am damn excited for it. And I promise this isn't a goodbye, it's just see you later," Kelley concluded.