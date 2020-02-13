Feb. 13 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Adam Cole took on Kushida in the main event of WWE NXT.

The match was made after Cole and his Undisputed Era teammates had attacked Kushida backstage last week while they looked for Cole's rival Tommaso Ciampa.

Kushida fought hard on Wednesday by utilizing high-energy offense and by focusing on Cole's left arm.

The Panama City Playboy, however, would earn the victory after nailing Kushida with The Last Shot. Ciampa, as Cole celebrated, entered the ring and stared down Cole and his NXT Championship.

Cole will be defending the NXT Championship against Ciampa on Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Also on WWE NXT, Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era battled the big and powerful Bronson Reed.

Reed, who was also attacked by The Undisputed Era last week, used his strength to punish Strong. At one point Velveteen Dream attempted to distract his rival Strong by turning the arena dark purple. Strong persevered and suddenly won the match when he hit Reed with a mid-air knee strike as Reed jumped from the top rope.

Dream then appeared on the big screen and made things personal by mentioning Strong's wife Marina Shafir and their young son. Dream, upset that The Undisputed Era had injured him weeks ago, promised to take care of Strong's family if something were to happen to him.

Dream also displayed the airbrushed pants he wore during his return last week which features Shafir and Strong's son.

Bianca Belair quickly took care of Santana Garrett, defeating her in minutes with the K.O.D. Belair then called out NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and mentioned how Ripley is ignoring her to instead focus on Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair.

Belair, who will be facing Ripley for the title at TakeOver: Portland, then took out the champ with a K.O.D.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Dakota Kai defeating Candice LeRae; Johnny Gargano defeating Cameron Grimes; Lio Rush defeating Angel Garza to earn a title match against NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin; and Tom Riddle and Pete Dunn sneaking onto Triple H's private jet to make it to TakeOver: Portland with their giant Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy.

Riddle and Dunn, who go by The BroserWeights, will be challenging Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships at TakeOver: Portland.