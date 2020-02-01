Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Mystery author Mary Higgins Clark died in Naples, Fla., her publisher announced. She was 92.

A statement on the writer's website Friday said the cause was "complications of old age."

Clark penned 38 suspense novels, including Where Are the Children, A Cry in the Night, On the Street Where You Live, Before I Say Good-bye, Weep No More, My Lady , A Stranger is Watching and The Lost Years, as well as four collections of short stories, the his­torical novel Mount Vernon Love Story, the memoir Kitchen Privileges, and the children's books -- Ghost Ship and The Magical Christmas Horse.

She also co-wrote numerous other books along with her daughter Carol Higgins Clark and with author Alafair Burke.

Many of her stories were adapted as TV movies.

"It is impossible to overestimate the importance of Mary's contribution to our success, and her role in the modern history of Simon & Schuster," said Carolyn K. Reidy, the publishing company's president and chief executive officer.

"There are more than 100 million copies of her books in print in the United States; they are international bestsellers and have been translated into every major and many less well-known languages," Reidy added. "But these storied publishing accomplishments tell only a small part of the larger story that is Mary Higgins Clark. She was, simply, a remarkable woman who overcame an early life of hardship and challenges, never doubting her ability as a natural-born storyteller (and she was one for the ages), and who persevered through trial and rejection until she at last achieved her Holy Grail of being a published author."