Antonio Banderas arrives at the award photocall after receiving the Best Actor award for the film "Pain and Glory" during the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 25. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Penelope Cruz will co-star with Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez in the film "Competencia Oficial." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez are scheduled to start filming Competencia Oficial in Spain at the end of next month, producers announced Thursday.

The movie will be co-directed by Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, who wrote the screenplay with Andres Duprat.

"Banderas and Martínez play two very different actors with very different track records, whose methods clash during the preparation of a movie financed by a notorious and overeager millionaire and directed by a prestigious but somewhat eccentric director, played by Penélope Cruz," a press release said.

Cruz is an Oscar winner for her performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. She also co-starred with Banderas in Pain and Glory, for which Banderas is a current Oscar nominee.

Martinez is known for his roles in The Distinguished Citizen and Empty Nest.