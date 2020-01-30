Talk show host James Corden attends the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on July 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves, Beanie Feldstein, James Corden and Penélope Cruz have been confirmed as presenters for next month's Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.

Also added to the list of stars who will introduce nominees -- and hand out awards -- at the Feb. 9 gala are Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver.

Previously announced Oscar presenters include Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

The prize presentation, which will air live on ABC, honors excellence in cinema.

There will be no host for the broadcast for a second, consecutive year.

Joker goes into the competition with a leading 11 nods, followed by The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 with 10 nominations each, and Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite with six nods apiece.