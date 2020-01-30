Jan. 30 (UPI) -- CBS announced Thursday it has renewed its soap opera The Young and the Restless through the 2023-24 television season.

"The Young and the Restless has been daytime's top drama for over three decades," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a press release.

"The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It's a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television."

The 47-year-old show's ensemble is led by Melody Thomas Scott, Peter Bergman, Joshua Morrow, Sharon Case, Bryton James, Eric Braeden, Marla Adams, Lauralee Bell, Donny Boaz and Tracey Bregman.

It co-stars Sasha Calle, Doug Davidson, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Cait Fairbanks, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Tyler Johnson, Christel Khalil, Hunter King, Christian J. Le Blanc, Kate Linder, Beth Maitland, Michael Mealor, Mishael Morgan, Melissa Ordway, Greg Rikaart, Brytni Sarpy, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Jordi Vilasuso and Jess Walton.

"We're celebrating #YR's 4 year renewal here on set, and we have you to thank! We are so lucky to have amazing fans that tune in every weekday. Drop a below to join the party!" the Y&R Twitter feed said.

A brief video showed cast members celebrating the news, which was announced a day after NBC said it had renewed its daytime drama Days of Our Lives for a 56th season.