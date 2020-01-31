Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Switch console that will launch on March 13.

The console will feature pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers that come with white wrist straps and a Switch dock that features Animal Crossing characters Tom Nook, Timmy and Tommy on a small island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons does not come packed in with the new console, which retails for $299.99. The game, the latest entry in the life simulation series, is set for release on March 20.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a new island setting filled with peaceful beaches and new outdoor building mechanics. The sequel will also support multiplayer modes up to eight players.

Nintendo also announced this month two new expansions for Pokemon Sword and Shield, with the first, The Isle of Armor, arriving in June.