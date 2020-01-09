Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Thursday a new set of expansions for Pokemon Sword and Shield during a Direct presentation.

The expansions, which can be pre-ordered as part of an expansion pass for $29.99, will be released in two parts.

The first expansion titled The Isle of Armor, is set for release in June 2020. The Isle of Armor is centered around a giant island that is located off the shore of the Galar Region. The new location will feature beaches, caves, dunes and a dojo for battles.

Players will become the apprentice of Pokemon trainer Mustard and will eventually obtain a new legendary Pokemon named Kubfu that is central to the story. Kubfu, a fighting-type Pokemon, can evolve into Urshifu.

Urshifu can use two different fighting styles during combat known as single-strike style and rapid-strike style.

The second expansion titled The Crown Tundra, is set for release in fall 2020. The Crown Tundra will feature a new snow-covered region that is filled with mountains, small communities and temples to explore.

The story revolves around the player joining an exploration team and discovering a new legendary Pokemon named Calyrex, a psychic and grass type. The Crown Tundra will also include a new co-op mode where players can work together to capture classic legendary Pokemon from throughout the series' history.

Developer Game Freak also said that 200 Pokemon that were previously not available in Sword and Shield, will appear in the expansions. More details about The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra will be announced at a later date.

Nintendo additionally announced that Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX will be coming to the Switch on March 6. The game is a new version of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Blue Rescue Team.