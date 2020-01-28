Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokemon Company announced on Tuesday more details about the upcoming Pokemon Home app and its premium pricing models.

Pokemon Home, an app that will be released for the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices in February, is a cloud-based service that will allow users to move Pokemon between compatible games. Pokemon can also be traded through the app with other players.

The service offers a Basic membership for free that limits the amount of Pokemon that can be deposited into Pokemon Home and doesn't allow the ability to move Pokemon from the Pokemon Bank, among other features.

The premium plan costs $2.99 for one month, $4.99 for three months and $15.99 for a year. Premium users will also be allowed to host Room Trades where Pokemon are traded and have access to the Judge function which allows players to see how strong a Pokemon is before trading for it.

Pokemon Home will connect on the Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Sword and Shield along with Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee. Support for mobile title Pokemon Go is coming in the future.

Nintendo announced recently two new expansions for Sword and Shield with the first one titled The Isle of Armor arriving in June.