Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Thursday that the male and female version of Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses will become a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Byleth will be added to the fighting game on Jan. 28. The character can be purchased individually for $5.99 or as part of the Fighters Pass for $25.

The Fighters Pass also includes Joker from Persona 5, Hero from Dragon Quest, Banjo-Kazooie from Banjo-Kazooie and Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury. Six more characters will be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the future as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Byleth was announced during a special presentation by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai. Byleth can use different weapons during combat including a sword, whip, axe and bow.

Byleth's Final Smash attack is called Progenitor God Ruptured Heaven and also features Sothis.

A new stage based on the Garreg Mach Monastery from Fire Emblem: Three Houses is also coming to the game along with a Mii Fighter costume based on Cuphead.