Writer-director Quentin Tarantino's film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" cleaned up at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday -- a week after taking home several Golden Globes. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Fleabag were the big winners at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony in Santa Monica on Sunday.

The film was named Best Picture, Brad Pitt picked up the statuette for Best Supporting Actor in a Film and Quentin Tarantino took home the Best Original Screenplay trophy. Hollywood also scored in the Best Production Design category.

The cast of The Irishman won the Best Acting Ensemble in a Film award, Renee Zellweger won for Best Actress in a Film for Judy, Joaquin Phoenix was named Best Actor in a Film for Joker and Laura Dern earned the prize for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for Marriage Story.

Bong Joon Ho and Sam Mendes shared the award for Best Director for their respective movies Parasite and 1917.

Parasite also won in the Best Foreign Language Film category, while 1917 racked up wins for Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

Fleabag was deemed Best TV Comedy. Its star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was chosen Best Actress in a TV Comedy and scene-stealer Andrew Scott won for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy.

Alex Borstein earned the accolade for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Bill Hader won for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for Barry.

Succession took the award for Best TV Drama and the Best Actor in a TV Drama statuette went to series lead Jeremy Strong.

Watchmen co-stars Regina King and Jean Smart won the prizes for Best Actress in a TV Drama and Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama. Billy Crudup won the Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama award for The Morning Show.

Members of the Critics Choice Association voted for what it felt was the best in film and television for 2019.

Taye Diggs hosted the event, which aired on The CW.

Dolemite is My Name star Eddie Murphy accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony. Dolemite won for Best Comedy Film and Best Costume Design.

Avengers: Endgame won for Best Action Movie and Best Visual Effects. Us won the Best Sci Fi or Horror Movie.

The Best Talk Show title was a tie between Late Night with Seth Meyers and Late Late Show with James Corden.

Frozen II voice actress Kristen Bell received the #SeeHer Award.