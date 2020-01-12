Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Pop music star Ariana Grande has confirmed on Twitter that she is scheduled to perform at next month's Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

The gala honoring excellence in music is to air live from the Staples Center on CBS on Jan. 26.

Lizzo leads the field with eight nominations, followed by Billie Eillish and Lil Nas X with six nominations each.

Alicia Keys is hosting the event for the second year in a row.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were previously announced as performers.

Grande wrapped up her Sweetener concert tour and released her first live album in December.

She is nominated for five Grammys, including Album of the Year for Thank U, Next, which includes the hit singles "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."