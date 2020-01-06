"1917," directed and co-written by Sam Mendes, has been nominated for a Writers Guild Award along with "Joker." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- World War I epic 1917 and dark comic book adaptation Joker are among the nominees for the 2020 Writers Guild Awards.

Writers Guild of America West and Writers Guild of America East made the announcement Monday. The Writers Guild Awards honor outstanding achievements in screenwriting.

The winners will be announced Feb. 1 at concurrent ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.

Booksmart, written by Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel; Knives Out, written by Rian Johnson; Marriage Story, written by Noah Baumbach; and Parasite, written by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won are nominated for Original Screenplay alongside 1917, which was written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster; The Irishman, written by Steven Zaillian; Jojo Rabbit, written by Taika Waititi; and Little Women, written by Greta Gerwig are nominated for Adapted Screenplay alongside Joker, which was written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver.

Citizen K, written by Alex Gibney; Foster, written by Mark Jonathan Harris; The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, written by Alex Gibney; Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People, written by Robert Seidman and Oren Rudavsky; and The Kingmaker written by Lauren Greenfield are nominated for Documentary Screenplay.

1917, also directed by Mendes, won big at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday winning Best Drama and Best Director.