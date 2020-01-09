Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Beyoncé is giving a glimpse of her Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

The 38-year-old singer and fashion designer shared a promo video for the gender-neutral collection Wednesday featuring K-pop star CL.

The teaser shows Beyoncé, CL and other models wearing various athleisure looks. The pieces use the same recurring shades of burgundy and neon orange.

"I find love in everything I do," a woman says in a voiceover.

"These barriers are not going to stop me," another woman adds.

The Ivy Park x Adidas collection drops Jan. 18. Beyoncé previously told Elle U.K. the collection is a gender-neutral line that embraces creativity.

"It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone," the star said. "I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power."

"I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules," she added.

Beyoncé and Adidas announced their partnership in April. Beyoncé will serve as a creative partner and develop new footwear and apparel for Adidas, with the company to relaunch her Ivy Park.

"This is the partnership of a lifetime for me," Beyoncé said at the time.

Beyoncé retains ownership of Ivy Park, which she launched in 2016.