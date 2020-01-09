Left to right, Ronald Bronstein, Adam Sandler, Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Irishman, Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Brad Pitt were honored at the 2020 National Board of Review gala.

The event took place Wednesday at an untelevised gala dinner at Cipriani's in Manhattan, N.Y.

The National Board of Review had announced its winners in December. The Irishman took home Best Film, with Sandler winning Best Actor for his role in Uncut Gems and Pitt taking Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Irishman also won Best Adapted Screenplay for Steven Zaillian and the NBR Icon Award, presented to director Martin Scorsese and stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

"If you've been with them on this whole journey, it is beautiful to behold," singer and musician Bruce Springsteen said while honoring the film.

The gala followed the The Irishman's win for Best Picture at the New York Film Critics Circle awards in December.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also won Best Director for Quentin Tarantino, while Uncut Gems took home Best Original Screenplay for co-directors and writers Josh and Benny Safdie and Ronald Bronstein.

Bradley Cooper presented Best Supporting Actor to Pitt, who credited Cooper with his sobriety in his acceptance speech.

"I got sober because of this guy," Pitt said. "And every day's been happier since."

"I love you, and I thank you," he added.

Here's the full list of National Board of Review winners:

Best Film -- The Irishman

Best Director -- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor -- Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Best Actress -- Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor -- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress -- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Best Original Screenplay -- Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Uncut Gems

Best Adapted Screenplay -- Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Breakthrough Performance -- Paul Walter Hauser, Richard Jewell

Best Directorial Debut -- Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim

Best Animated Feature -- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Foreign Language Film -- Parasite

Best Documentary -- Maiden

Best Ensemble -- Knives Out

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography -- Roger Deakins, 1917

NBR Icon Award -- Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, The Irishman

NBR Freedom of Expression -- For Sama

NBR Freedom of Expression -- Just Mercy