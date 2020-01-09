Grimes appeared to announce her pregnancy, sparking reports she is expecting her first child with Elon Musk. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- "Oblivion" singer Grimes appears to be pregnant.

The 31-year-old singer shared a baby bump photo Wednesday on Instagram, telling fans she's "knocked up."

Grimes initially shared a topless photo featuring an image of a fetus superimposed on her belly. The picture has since been deleted and replaced with a censored version, although Grimes posted both photos on Twitter.

Grimes responded to fans in the comments of the original photo on Instagram, saying the image was "much less feral without the nipples."

"Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is," she added. "Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body."

Grimes did not name the baby's father, but was last romantically linked to Elon Musk. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.

Grimes discussed her relationship with Musk in an interview with WSJ. Magazine in March, calling the Tesla founder a "super-interesting goddamn person."

Grimes is known for the songs "Genesis," "Oblivion," "Flesh Without Blood" and "Violence" with i_o. She will release her fifth studio album, Miss Anthropocene, Feb. 21.