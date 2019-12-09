Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Beyoncé is giving a glimpse of her Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

The 38-year-old singer and fashion designer shared photos Monday on Instagram from her clothing line Ivy Park's first collaboration with Adidas.

One picture shows Beyoncé wearing a burgundy bodysuit from the collection. Another shows an Ivy Park x Adidas sneaker with burgundy stripes and neon orange detail.

"IVY PARK January 18," Beyoncé captioned the posts.

Beyoncé discussed the collection in an interview with Elle U.K. published Monday. She said her Ivy Park x Adidas collection will be a gender-neutral line that embraces creativity.

"It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone," Beyoncé said. "I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power."

"I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in Ivy Park. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift," she added. "I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules."

Beyoncé and Adidas announced a partnership in April that will see Beyoncé serve as a creative partner and develop new footwear and apparel for Adidas. Adidas will also relaunch Ivy Park.

"This is the partnership of a lifetime for me," Beyoncé said at the time. "Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business."

Beyoncé will maintain ownership of Ivy Park, which she launched in 2016.