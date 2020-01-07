Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Tuesday plans to hold a new Direct presentation centered around Pokemon that will be livestreamed on Thursday.

The Pokemon-focused Direct will be livestreamed on Nintendo's website or YouTube channel at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Nintendo has said that the Direct will last for roughly 20 minutes and feature new Pokemon information.

The company last released Pokemon Sword and Shield for the Switch console in November. It is unclear if Nintendo will be announcing new content and expansions for Sword and Shield or if new Pokemon games will be announced.

Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced players to the Galar Region which contained new Pokemon such as Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble.

Nintendo recently announced that a new multiplayer expansion is coming to Luigi's Mansion 3 on April 30.