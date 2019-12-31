'Untitled Goose Game' reaches 1M copies sold

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Indie video game Untitled Goose Game from developer House House and Publisher Panic Inc. has reached 1 million copies sold.

Cabel Sasser of Panic Inc. made the announcement on Twitter Monday.

"It seems impossible, but last week, three months after launch, Untitled Goose Game passed one million copies sold. From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our video game," Sasser said.

"The reaction was beyond anything we could have imagined. The fan art, the writing, yes the memes, protest signs, Chrissy Teigen, Muppets? It feels once-in-a-lifetime," he continued.

"We hope we brought some joy into your life, because you brought so much into ours. And we'll never forget it."

The game has reached 1 million copies sold after releasing for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Dec. 17. Untitled Goose Game was first launched for PC and the Nintendo Switch in September.

Untitled Goose Game allows players to take control of a goose inside of an unsuspecting town. Players are tasked with ruining the townspeople's day by setting up pranks and stealing some of their possessions.