'Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles' remaster delayed to summer 2020

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Square Enix's Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices has been delayed until summer 2020.

The classic role-playing game was originally set to be released on Jan. 23.

"We've made the decision to adjust the release date to allow the development team some extra time to make final adjustments to the game to make this the best experience possible," the official Twitter account for Final Fantasy said Wednesday.

"We know you've been waiting patiently for this game, and we hope you'll continue to support us as you have done so far, over the coming months through to launch," the company continued.

The original Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was released for the Nintendo Gamecube in 2004 in North America.

The remastered edition will add updated graphics, new voice-overs for characters, an online multiplayer mode for up to four players, new dungeons and bosses, character skins and a cross-play feature to allow PlayStation 4, Switch, iOS and Android players to play together.