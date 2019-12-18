Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced a new multiplayer expansion pack is coming to Luigi's Mansion 3 in 2020.

The expansion pack, which will be released in two separate parts, can be pre-purchased from the Nintendo eShop for $9.99.

The first installment will arrive on April 30 and will include three new minigames for the multiplayer focused ScreamPark mode, six new themed ghosts, three new outfits for Luigi and three new floor themes for the cooperative ScareScraper mode.

The outfits include a mummy-themed costume, a body of armor for Luigi and another that gives the famous plumber Elvis-like hair.

Nintendo has not announced what will be included in the second installment which will be released on July 31.

Luigi's Mansion 3 was released for the Nintendo Switch on Halloween. Players are tasked with saving Luigi's friends Mario, Peach and Toad from ghosts located at the Last Resort hotel. The game allows a friend to join in on the action as Gooigi, a slime version of Luigi who can slip through a number of obstacles.