Hulu: What's coming and going in January 2020

Timothy Olyphant plays Raylan Givens on the FX series "Justified." The complete series is coming to Hulu in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Glenn Close plays Patty Hewes on the FX series "Damages." The complete series is coming to Hulu in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aidy Bryant plays Annie Easton on the Hulu series "Shrill" Season 2 premieres in January. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu members can watch Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time and new seasons of Love Island UK and Shrill in January.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in January:

Jan. 1

Bring It! Season 4

Brockmire Season 3

Damages Complete Series

Deputy Pete Sneak Peek Pre-Linear Series Premiere

Divided States Season 1

Fox's New Year's Eve Special with Steve Harvey

Glam Masters Season 1

Hoarders Season 10

Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story Season 1

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid Season 1

Party of Five Sneak Peek Pre-Linear Series Premiere

Project Runway All Stars Season 7

Rescue Me Complete Series

Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story Season 1

Swamp People Season 10

The Curse of Oak Island Seasons 2, 3, 6

American Buffalo

Arbitrage

Bachelor Party

The Bellboy

Blood Diamond

Captivity

Cinderfella

The Conspirator

The Cookout

Crazy About Tiffany's

Crisscross

Cube

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

Dangerous Curves

Dennis the Menace

Dennis the Menace Strikes Back

Dracula 3000

Drop Dead Sexy

Eyes Wide Shut

Fierce People

The Final Cut

The French Connection

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Golden Gate

The Good Guy

Gone

Grace Unplugged

Gridiron Gang

How to Eat Fried Worms

Kansas

Knowing

Last Rites

The Last Boy Scout

The Little Richard Story

MASH

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

Music from Another Room

My Best Friend's Wedding

Mystery Team

P2

Pacific Heights

Pi

The Patsy

The Polar Express

The Pom Pom Girls

The Possession

Shy People

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: The Insurrection

Swimming with Sharks

The Tenant

Two Family House

Unforgettable

Uptown Girls

Jan. 2

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Jan. 3

Last Man Standing Season 8 Premiere

Jan. 5

Black Clover Season 1 (Dubbed)

Sex Guaranteed

Jan. 6

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Conan the Barbarian

The Art of Self-Defense

Jan. 7

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

The Bachelor Season 24 Premiere

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time

Manifest Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

Jan. 8

Ellen's Game of Games Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 3 Premiere

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Jan. 9

Meet Wally Sparks

Jan. 10

Homeland Seasons 6, 7

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th

Jan. 11

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Jan. 12

Little Men

Jan. 13

Lodge 49 Season 2

Jan. 16

Good Trouble Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

Jan. 17

Endings Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Everything's Gonna Be Okay Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Grown-ish Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

The Skeleton Twins

Jan. 19

Justified Complete Series

Life, Animated

Jan. 20

9-1-1: Lone Star Series Premiere

The Detour Season 4

Love Island UK Season 6 Premiere

Honeyland

Jan. 22

Bakers vs. Fakers Season 1

Beat Bobby Flay Seasons 6-7

Chopped Seasons 32-35

Cold Hearted Season 1

Cooks vs. Cons Seasons 1-3

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 11

Dessert Games Season 1

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 2

Flea Market Flip Seasons 10-12

Good Eats: Reloaded Season 1

Guy's Grocery Games Season 14

House Hunters Seasons 111-117

House Hunters International Seasons 113-115

Murder in the Heartland Season 2

Puppy Bowl Seasons 14-15

Spring Baking Championship Seasons 1-4

Unexpected Seasons 1-2

Worst Cooks in America Seasons 11-13

Jan. 23

The Prodigy

Jan. 24

Shrill Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Outmatched Series Premiere

The Bold Type Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere

Tokyo Ghoul Season 3B (Dubbed)

Jan. 27

Brian Banks

Luce

Jan. 30

Fighting with My Family

Available in January with the Starz premium add-on:

Power Season 6 (Jan. 5)

Basketball (Jan. 1)

Beauty Shop (Jan. 1)

Born on the Fourth of July (Jan. 1)

Fire with Fire (Jan. 1)

Footloose (Jan. 1)

Forrest Gump (Jan. 1)

Hot Shots! (Jan. 1)

House of the Dead (Jan. 1)

Jackie Brown (Jan. 1)

King Kong (Jan. 1)

Lethal Weapon (Jan. 1)

Lethal Weapon 2 (Jan. 1)

Lethal Weapon 3 (Jan. 1)

Lethal Weapon 4 (Jan. 1)

Little Miss Sunshine (Jan. 1)

Night at the Museum (Jan. 1)

No Country for Old Men (Jan. 1)

Pulp Fiction (Jan. 1)

Rocky Balboa (Jan. 1)

Saint Judy (Jan. 1)

Schindler's List (Jan. 1)

Spaceballs (Jan. 1)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (Jan. 1)

Vampire in Brooklyn (Jan. 1)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (Jan. 1)

XXX (Jan. 1)

An American Tail (Jan. 10)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (Jan. 10)

An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island (Jan. 10)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (Jan. 10)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (Jan. 10)

MacGruber (Jan. 16)

13 Going on 30 (Jan. 17)

Bruno (Jan. 17)

Dazed and Confused (Jan. 17)

End of Days (Jan. 17)

Get a Job (Jan. 17)

Hamlet 2 (Jan. 17)

Meet the Blacks (Jan. 17)

Nanny McPhee (Jan. 17)

Peter Pan (Jan. 17)

The Aviator (Jan. 17)

Emanuel (Jan. 20)

Love and a Bullet (Jan. 23)

The Vow (Jan. 23)

Underworld: Awakening (Jan. 23)

Grandma (Jan. 31)

Spider-Man: Far from Home (Jan. 31)

Available in January with the HBO premium add-on:

The Outsider Series Premiere (Jan. 12)

The New Pope Series Premiere (Jan. 13)

Real Time with Bill Maher Season 18 Premiere (Jan. 17)

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 Premiere (Jan. 19)

Avenue 5 Series Premiere (Jan. 19)

Available in January with the Showtime premium add-on:

The Wedding Guest (Jan. 3)

The Upside (Jan. 4)

Harpoon (Jan. 7)

Green Book (Jan. 11)

Peppermint (Jan. 15)

Second Act (Jan. 25)

Five Feet Apart (Jan. 27)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in January:

Jan. 31

A Date for Mad Mary

A Dog and Pony Show

A Very Cool Christmas

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze

An Accidental Christmas

Chasing Christmas

Crazy for Christmas

Fantastic Four

Fever PItch

Freelancers

Gloria

Head of State

Home for Christmas

Home for the Holidays

I Heart Huckabees

In Enemy Hands

Light Sleeper

Marley and Me: The Puppy Years

Planet 51

Shall We Dance?

Shrek

Step Up

Summer's Moon

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain

The Spy Next Door

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Undisputed

Waiting...