Hulu: What's coming and going in January 2020

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu members can watch Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time and new seasons of Love Island UK and Shrill in January.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in January:
Jan. 1
Bring It! Season 4
Brockmire Season 3
Damages Complete Series
Deputy Pete Sneak Peek Pre-Linear Series Premiere
Divided States Season 1
Fox's New Year's Eve Special with Steve Harvey
Glam Masters Season 1
Hoarders Season 10
Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story Season 1
Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid Season 1
Party of Five Sneak Peek Pre-Linear Series Premiere
Project Runway All Stars Season 7
Rescue Me Complete Series
Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story Season 1
Swamp People Season 10
The Curse of Oak Island Seasons 2, 3, 6
American Buffalo
Arbitrage
Bachelor Party
The Bellboy
Blood Diamond
Captivity
Cinderfella
The Conspirator
The Cookout
Crazy About Tiffany's
Crisscross
Cube
Cube 2: Hypercube
Cube Zero
Dangerous Curves
Dennis the Menace
Dennis the Menace Strikes Back
Dracula 3000
Drop Dead Sexy
Eyes Wide Shut
Fierce People
The Final Cut
The French Connection
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Golden Gate
The Good Guy
Gone
Grace Unplugged
Gridiron Gang
How to Eat Fried Worms
Kansas
Knowing
Last Rites
The Last Boy Scout
The Little Richard Story
MASH
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
Music from Another Room
My Best Friend's Wedding
Mystery Team
P2
Pacific Heights
Pi
The Patsy
The Polar Express
The Pom Pom Girls
The Possession
Shy People
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: The Insurrection
Swimming with Sharks
The Tenant
Two Family House
Unforgettable
Uptown Girls
Jan. 2
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Jan. 3
Last Man Standing Season 8 Premiere
Jan. 5
Black Clover Season 1 (Dubbed)
Sex Guaranteed
Jan. 6
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Conan the Barbarian
The Art of Self-Defense
Jan. 7
America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
The Bachelor Season 24 Premiere
Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time
Manifest Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
Jan. 8
Ellen's Game of Games Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 3 Premiere
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Jan. 9
Meet Wally Sparks
Jan. 10
Homeland Seasons 6, 7
Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th
Jan. 11
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Jan. 12
Little Men
Jan. 13
Lodge 49 Season 2
Jan. 16
Good Trouble Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
Jan. 17
Endings Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Everything's Gonna Be Okay Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Grown-ish Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere
The Skeleton Twins
Jan. 19
Justified Complete Series
Life, Animated
Jan. 20
9-1-1: Lone Star Series Premiere
The Detour Season 4
Love Island UK Season 6 Premiere
Honeyland
Jan. 22
Bakers vs. Fakers Season 1
Beat Bobby Flay Seasons 6-7
Chopped Seasons 32-35
Cold Hearted Season 1
Cooks vs. Cons Seasons 1-3
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 11
Dessert Games Season 1
Dr. Pimple Popper Season 2
Flea Market Flip Seasons 10-12
Good Eats: Reloaded Season 1
Guy's Grocery Games Season 14
House Hunters Seasons 111-117
House Hunters International Seasons 113-115
Murder in the Heartland Season 2
Puppy Bowl Seasons 14-15
Spring Baking Championship Seasons 1-4
Unexpected Seasons 1-2
Worst Cooks in America Seasons 11-13
Jan. 23
The Prodigy
Jan. 24
Shrill Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Outmatched Series Premiere
The Bold Type Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere
Tokyo Ghoul Season 3B (Dubbed)
Jan. 27
Brian Banks
Luce
Jan. 30
Fighting with My Family
Available in January with the Starz premium add-on:
Power Season 6 (Jan. 5)
Basketball (Jan. 1)
Beauty Shop (Jan. 1)
Born on the Fourth of July (Jan. 1)
Fire with Fire (Jan. 1)
Footloose (Jan. 1)
Forrest Gump (Jan. 1)
Hot Shots! (Jan. 1)
House of the Dead (Jan. 1)
Jackie Brown (Jan. 1)
King Kong (Jan. 1)
Lethal Weapon (Jan. 1)
Lethal Weapon 2 (Jan. 1)
Lethal Weapon 3 (Jan. 1)
Lethal Weapon 4 (Jan. 1)
Little Miss Sunshine (Jan. 1)
Night at the Museum (Jan. 1)
No Country for Old Men (Jan. 1)
Pulp Fiction (Jan. 1)
Rocky Balboa (Jan. 1)
Saint Judy (Jan. 1)
Schindler's List (Jan. 1)
Spaceballs (Jan. 1)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (Jan. 1)
Vampire in Brooklyn (Jan. 1)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (Jan. 1)
XXX (Jan. 1)
An American Tail (Jan. 10)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (Jan. 10)
An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island (Jan. 10)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (Jan. 10)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (Jan. 10)
MacGruber (Jan. 16)
13 Going on 30 (Jan. 17)
Bruno (Jan. 17)
Dazed and Confused (Jan. 17)
End of Days (Jan. 17)
Get a Job (Jan. 17)
Hamlet 2 (Jan. 17)
Meet the Blacks (Jan. 17)
Nanny McPhee (Jan. 17)
Peter Pan (Jan. 17)
The Aviator (Jan. 17)
Emanuel (Jan. 20)
Love and a Bullet (Jan. 23)
The Vow (Jan. 23)
Underworld: Awakening (Jan. 23)
Grandma (Jan. 31)
Spider-Man: Far from Home (Jan. 31)
Available in January with the HBO premium add-on:
The Outsider Series Premiere (Jan. 12)
The New Pope Series Premiere (Jan. 13)
Real Time with Bill Maher Season 18 Premiere (Jan. 17)
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 Premiere (Jan. 19)
Avenue 5 Series Premiere (Jan. 19)
Available in January with the Showtime premium add-on:
The Wedding Guest (Jan. 3)
The Upside (Jan. 4)
Harpoon (Jan. 7)
Green Book (Jan. 11)
Peppermint (Jan. 15)
Second Act (Jan. 25)
Five Feet Apart (Jan. 27)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in January:
Jan. 31
A Date for Mad Mary
A Dog and Pony Show
A Very Cool Christmas
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze
An Accidental Christmas
Chasing Christmas
Crazy for Christmas
Fantastic Four
Fever PItch
Freelancers
Gloria
Head of State
Home for Christmas
Home for the Holidays
I Heart Huckabees
In Enemy Hands
Light Sleeper
Marley and Me: The Puppy Years
Planet 51
Shall We Dance?
Shrek
Step Up
Summer's Moon
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain
The Spy Next Door
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Undisputed
Waiting...