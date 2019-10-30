Oct. 30 (UPI) -- All 10 episodes of High Fidelity, a new Hulu dramedy starring Zoe Kravitz, will be available for streaming on Feb. 14.

The show is based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel by the same name.

A 2000 film version featured John Cusack as the lead and and Kravitz's mother Lisa Bonet in a supporting role.

The book was also adapted as a short-lived 2006 Broadway musical.

Co-starring Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy and Kingsley Ben-Adir, the Hulu series casts Kravitz as Rob, a Brooklyn record store owner who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture.

Kravitz's credits include Big Little Lies and the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise.