'The Bachelor' introduces Peter Weber's bachelorettes

Peter Weber is "The Bachelor" in the new season on ABC Jan. 6. Courtesy of ABC

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- ABC released a promo for the new season of The Bachelor Monday that introduced the new contestants. Peter Weber is the bachelor in the season that premieres January 6.

The contestants' names are Victoria P., Hannah Ann, Victoria F., Kelley, Mykenna, Lexi, Maurissa, Savannah, Tammy, Jade, Payton, Eunice, Sydney, Natasha, Kelsey, Deandra, Courtney, Alayah, Lauren, Sarah, Madison, Katrina, Shiann, Kylie, Alexa.

Five more introduced in an ABC press release include Avonlea, Jasmine, Jenna, Kiarra and Megan.

Contestants Victoria P and Hannah Ann gush about Weber.

"He's perfect," Victoria P., a 27-year-old nurse from Alexandria, LA, says.

"He's really cute," Hannah Ann, a 23-year-old model from Knoxville, Tenn. says.

Scenes showed a shirtless Weber hosing down an airplane.

"Are we in an airport, because you just made my heart take off," Victoria F., a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, Va. muses.

Weber already shares a kiss with Lauren.

"I am crazy but in the best way," Deandra, a 23-year-old home care coordinator from Plano, TX admits.

The 30 women range from ages 22 to 31 with jobs as diverse as cattle rancher, cosmetologist, attorney and clothier. Eunice, Jade and Meagan are flight attendants. The contestants hail from states such as Texas, Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, Iowa, Georga, California, New York, Alabama, Massachusetts, Nevada, Virginia and Mykenna is from Canada.

The preview also shows physical altercations and tears between the contestants as airline metaphors abound, since Weber is a pilot.

"Expect turbulence," Weber says in closing.