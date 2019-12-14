Famous birthdays for Dec. 14: Offset, James Comey

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- French astrologer/prophet Nostradamus in 1503
-- British King George VI in 1895
-- World War II U.S. air ace Jimmy Doolittle in 1896
-- Former U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, R-Maine, in 1897
-- Horror novelist Shirley Jackson in 1916
-- Country singer Charlie Rich in 1932
-- Actor Lee Remick in 1935
-- Football Hall of Fame member Ernie Davis in 1939
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Stan Smith in 1946 (age 73)
-- Actor Patty Duke in 1946
-- Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in 1947 (age 72)
-- Actor Dee Wallace in 1948 (age 71)
-- Former FBI Director James Comey in 1960 (age 59)
-- Actor Miranda Hart in 1972 (age 47)
-- Actor Jackson Rathbone in 1984 (age 35)
-- Actor Vanessa Hudgens in 1988 (age 31)
-- Rapper Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, in 1991 (age 28)
-- Actor Joshua Rush in 2001 (age 18)