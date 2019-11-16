Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Peaky Blinders and The OA actor Kingsley Ben-Adir has signed on to play former U.S. President Barack Obama in the CBS Studios limited series based on former FBI Director James Comey's memoir A Higher Loyalty.

Deadline.com reported Brian d'Arcy James will play former FBI Deputy Director Mark Giuliano; Steve Zissis will play former FBI general counsel Jim Baker; and Shawn Doyle will play Bill Priestap, assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division.

The actors join previously announced cast members Jeff Daniels as Comey and Brendan Gleeson as U.S. President Donald Trump.

Richard Jewell and Terminator: Dark Fate scribe Billy Ray wrote and is directing the project.

CBS has not decided which of its platforms the program will air on yet.