Dec. 11 (UPI) -- WWE suspended Robert Roode and Primo Colon for 30 days due to wellness policy violations.

The company made the announcement Tuesday stating that the suspensions would be put into effect immediately.

This is Roode and Colon's first violation each of WWE's wellness policy. The talent wellness program WWE says is used to address the health and well-being of its talent with tests administered independently by medical professionals.

The medical professionals conduct cardiovascular testing, ImPACTT testing for brain function, substance abuse and drug testing, annual physicals and health care referrals.

Roode, who is in a tag team with Dolph Ziggler, was last featured on Smackdown in November as he took on Roman Reigns. The match ended with Reigns throwing the announcer's table on top of Roode.

Roode previously competed under the name Bobby Roode until he changed it to Robert Roode in April.

Colon, real name Eddie Colon is best known for forming a tag team with his cousin Epico. The duo have not been featured on WWE programming for an extended amount of time.