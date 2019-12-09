Batista, nWo with Hulk Hogan selected for WWE Hall of Fame

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- WWE announced on Monday that Batista and The nWo -- consisting of members Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman -- will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Batista is a six-time World Champion, a four-time Tag Team Champion and won the Royal Rumble twice in 2005 and 2014.

The Animal enjoyed memorable feuds with Triple H, John Cena, The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio. He was a member of popular group Evolution along with Ric Flair, Triple H and Randy Orton and competed in multiple WrestleManias.

Batista, real name, Dave Bautista, is now more well-known as an actor, having starred in James Bond film Spectre and as the hero Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films.

The 50-year-old retired from in-ring competition this year at WrestleMania 35 after he faced off against Triple H in a brutal No Holds Barred match.

The nWo or New World Order, was one of the biggest factions in professional wrestling and helped WWE rival WCW gain the upper hand in the ratings war that was taking place between the two companies in the late '90s.

The group was famously formed in 1996 at WCW's Bash at the Beach event. Hall and Nash had recently left WWE for WCW and portrayed characters who were invading the company. The duo, known as the Outsiders, battled Sting, Macho Man Randy Savage and Lex Luger in a Six Man Tag Team match with Hall and Nash declaring that a mystery partner would appear.

The mystery partner ended up being Hogan, creating one of the biggest shockers in professional wrestling history. The nWo also allowed Hogan to introduce his villainous Hollywood persona.

The nWo would add a large number of other members including Waltman who competed at the time under Syxx. Hogan and his crew ruled over WCW, capturing multiple championships including the WCW Word Heavyweight Championship for Hogan multiple times.

"Batista was one of the fastest rising stars ever in WWE with an incredible list of accolades, and the success of the nWo changed the course of sports entertainment history," Triple H, who also works as the executive vice president of talent, live events and creative at WWE said in a statement.

"It is only fitting that they all take their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame," he continued.

The nWo's induction will make Hogan, Hall, Nash and Waltman each two-time Hall of Famers.

The 2020 WWE Hal of Fame Induction ceremony is set to take place on April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay as part of WrestleMania 36 week.