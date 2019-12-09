Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Luke Harper, Sin Cara and tag team The Ascension consisting of Konnor and Viktor have been released by WWE.

"WWE wishes them all the best in their future endeavors," the company said on Sunday.

Harper, real name Jonathan Huber, was best known as a member of The Wyatt Family, led by Bray Wyatt.

He was an Intercontinental Champion while competing by himself, a Smackdown Tag Team Champion with fellow Wyatt Family alum Rowan during their time as the Bludgeon Brothers and an NXT Tag Team Champion, also with Rowan.

Harper, who had has asked for his release from WWE on Twitter in April, was by Rowan's side again as Rowan feuded with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan on Smackdown in September.

Sin Cara is a masked luchador portrayed by Jorge Arias, formerly known as Hunico. The Sin Cara character was first portrayed by Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde who was released in 2014.

"Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure," Sin Cara said on Twitter. He was last featured on Raw in November losing to Drew McIntyre.

As of today I have been granted my release from WWE. Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure. pic.twitter.com/JLUJoJPBmR— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 8, 2019

The Ascension hold the longest rein as NXT Tag Team Champions. Konnor, real name Ryan Parameter, and Viktor, real name Eric Thompson, have been absent for months on WWE programming.