Gary Sinise Foundation treats more than 1,000 Gold Star families to Disney trip

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- More than 1,750 people headed to Disney World in Florida this weekend as part of the Gary Sinise Foundation's program for Gold Star families -- the survivors of dead U.S. service members.

"Around the nation today, families of fallen service members are departing for Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL, as part of Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express. Ferried by @AmericanAir, the 5-day trip pays tribute to their sacrifices. #SBEGSF #SnowballExpress," the organization tweeted Saturday.

The annual Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express event at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL is right around the corner. Look back at 2018 and see your donations touch Gold Star families at the Most Magical Place on Earth. #SBEGSF #SnowballExpress https://t.co/zWPLmB0jve pic.twitter.com/hRbDWOPr0g— GarySiniseFoundation (@GarySiniseFound) December 4, 2019

Sinise is a well-known advocate for veterans and Emmy-winning actor known for his roles in Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, The Green Mile and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

He posted online Saturday photos of himself on an airplane plane filled with veterans' survivors.

"Today begins our GSF Snowball Express #14. Over 1000 Gold Star Children travel with surviving parent or guardian, over 1,750 in all, via our travel partner @AmericanAir to Disney World as part of our @GarySiniseFound Snowball Express program," Sinise tweeted.

Khristina Cook, corporate relations manager for the foundation, told The Fayetteville Observer the trip will last through Wednesday.

"We offer services, resources, events, having some time in the park -- anything to really give them a place of reprieve and a place to sort of have a space to feel joy and grieve during what is traditionally the hardest time of the year for them," Cook said.