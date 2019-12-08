Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd, James Corden drop by for 'SNL' NATO cafeteria sketch

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd, James Corden and Alec Baldwin guest starred as world leaders in the Saturday Night Live cold open this weekend.

The 8 1/2-minute sketch was set in a cafeteria at the NATO summit in London, and featured Fallon and Rudd as cool-kid, bullying versions of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Corden and SNL cast member Kate McKinnon played the awkward, but eager-to-please British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom Trudeau and Macron invited to eat at their lunch table, purposefully excluding Baldwin as U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trudeau and Macron then mock Trump's appearance, manners and intelligence and Johnson sticks an "Impeach Me" sign on Trump's back.

The European leaders also talk loudly about a party they are planning as Trump dabs tears away from his eyes with a cheeseburger.

The bit closed with Cecily Strong as Trump's wife Melania, saying: "Bullying is a serious problem, especially against President Trump. It's not nice. He would never do it to you, so please, European leaders, be best."

The real Trump sparred with Macron at the NATO summit in London last week. The tension was over tariffs, including on French win, as well as the importance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and whether France wanted captured Islamic State fighters returned to the country.

It was also reported in recent days that Canada has neglected to raise its defense spending to meet the promised 2 percent NATO benchmark, a topic Trump raised at the summit. In 2018 and 2019, Canada spent about 1.3 percent of its budget on defense.