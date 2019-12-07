'Sabrina Part 3' to debut on Netflix Jan. 24

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The young-adult, horror-drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is set to premiere on Netflix Jan. 24., the streaming service announced Saturday.

"Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can't live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan's watchful eye," a Season 3 synopsis from the streaming service said.

"So, with an assist from her mortal friends, 'The Fright Club' (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms."

Based on the Archie Comics stories, the show stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph and Abigail Cowen.