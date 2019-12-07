Blood, action are plentiful in 'Boys' Season 2 teaser

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon has released its first teaser for Season 2 of the Amazon comic adaptation The Boys.

Featuring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Nathan Mitchell, Friday's blood-soaked, 90-second preview shows the characters looking serious and fighting dirty.

The darkly funny, action-drama is set in a world where superheroes have corporate sponsorship and a group of rebels seek to check their power.

Former Timeless cast members Claudia Doumit and Goran Visnjic have joined the ensemble for Season 2, which is slated to premiere in 2020.

Eric Kripke -- whose credits include Timeless, Supernatural and Revolution -- is the show-runner.