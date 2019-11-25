WWE Survivor Series: NXT wins big, Brock Lesnar faces Rey Mysterio

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Raw, Smackdown and NXT battled each other for brand supremacy for the first time ever at WWE Survivor Series.

The women's division from each brand kicked things off with a 5-on-5 Elimination Triple Threat match. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai and Toni Storm represented NXT with Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Carmella and Dana Brooke fighting for Smackdown and Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane and Natalya stood up for Raw.

The NXT team was understandably worn down from their violent conflict at WarGames on Saturday, which led to Shirai and LeRae exiting the match due to injuries. Belair then tried to make the playing field more even by eliminating Cross and Logan.

Flair hit her Natural Selection on Carmella to eliminate the Princess of Staten Island with Banks then eliminating Sane. Asuka, after eliminating Brooke, was unhappy with how Flair tagged herself into the match and got into a fight with her own team captain.

Asuka ended things by spitting her green mist into Flair's face, blinding her. This led to Evans delivering The Woman's Right to Flair to eliminate her. Banks and Natalya would form a partnership and worked together to eliminate Storm and Belair.

Banks would betray Natalya, eliminating her and bringing down the final two contestants to herself and Ripley.

The Boss seemed poised to win, however, Shirai and LeRae would return from the back and appear to be completely fine. The duo helped Ripley to victory, as she nailed Banks with the Riptide to give NXT the win.

The men's 5-on-5 Elimination Triple Threat match featured Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G from Smackdown; Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and Ricochet for Raw and Tommaso Ciampa, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and United Kingdom Champion Walter representing NXT.

Walter, after an impressive showing, was eliminated after McIntyre struck him with a Claymore. Owens, who made a surprise appearance at WarGames, eliminated Shorty G following a Frog Splash but was taken out after Ciampa nailed him with a DDT.

Orton unleashed multiple RKOs to Ciampa and Priest, pinning Priest in the process. Riddle would surprise pin The Viper which led to The Bro getting an RKO. Corbin took advantage of the situation and pinned Riddle.

Corbin was not getting along with Reigns and Ali, arguing with Ali who became distracted. Rollins capitalized on the moment and eliminated him with a Curb Stomp. Reigns, upset with Corbin, hit him with a Spear which allowed Ciampa to pin The King.

Reigns and Rollins would team up briefly in a throwback to their group The Shield and eliminate Ciampa. Lee would hit Rollins with a Jackhammer to send Rollins packing. Reigns and Lee had a competitive bout with The Big Dog finally nailing the powerful competitor with a Spear to give Smackdown the victory. Reigns gave respect to Lee afterwards.

This will NOT be the last time we see @WWERomanReigns and @RealKeithLee in the same ring. It was MUST-WIN for #SmackDown, and #TheBigDog made it happen! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/nh2tTt7swg— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019

In the main event, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler met in a Triple Threat match.

The back and fourth affair ended with Baszler disposing of Lynch by slamming The Man into the announcer's table. Baszler was then able to lock in the Kirifuda Clutch on Bayley, causing her to tap out and give NXT the victory.

NXT won the night with four wins in the cross-brand matches with Smackdown earning two wins and Raw only winning one match.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defended his title against Rey Mysterio in a No Disqualification match.

The Beast dominated Mysterio early, who paid homage to The Joker with his ring attire. Mysterio's son Dominik, who Lesnar had assaulted weeks ago, appeared and wanted to throw in the towel to stop the match.

Mysterio and Dominik would eventually team up, delivering two low blows to Lesnar which brought the champion down. The father and son duo then delivered an exciting flurry of offense which included a double 619 followed by two Frog Splashs.

Mysterio and his son then both laid on top of Lesnar to pin him, but it wasn't enough. Lesnar would recover and send Dominik to Suplex City before he decimated Mysterio with an F-5 for the victory.

Universal Champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt defended his title against Daniel Bryan. The Miz, Bryan's most hated rival, visited his arch-nemesis before the match and requested that Bryan end Wyatt's reign of terror on the WWE.

Bryan tried his best against the seemingly invincible Eater of Worlds, summoning the popular Yes chant from the crowd for the first time in months. Bryan delivered multiple Yes kicks and a Running Knee but Wyatt survived.

Bryan attempted a second Running Knee which Wyatt caught in mid-air. The Fiend then applied the Mandible Claw, causing Bryan to pass out and allowing Wyatt to remain Universal Champion.

Other moments from Survivor Series included Smackdown's Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode winning a cross-brand Tag Team Battle Royal; NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defeating Kalisto and Akira Tozawa; Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeating NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era and Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day; NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defeating United States Champion AJ Styles and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura; and NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defending his title against Pete Dunne.