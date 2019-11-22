WWE posts video of every Sole Survivor with Roman Reigns, The Rock

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- WWE released on Friday a montage of every Sole Survivor in history from their long-running Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

Survivor Series, which was launched in 1987, is an annual November event featuring Tag Team Elimination matches using groups of five. The Sole Survivor represents the last remaining member of a group who was able to win the match for his team.

The clip features iconic moments with legendary wrestlers and WWE stars of today including how Andre the Giant was the first Sole Survivor in 1987.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was also a Sole Survivor in 1996 during his first-ever WWE match. The Hollywood star originally went by Rocky Maivia and sported curly hair.

Randy Orton was impressively the Sole Survivor in 2003, 2004 and 2005. Nia Jax was the latest Sole Survivor in 2018.

Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBase, Ric Flair, Razor Ramon, Jeff Hardy, Beth Phoenix, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler and Asuka have also earned the distinction.

Survivor Series 2019, which takes place on Sunday, will feature all three of WWE's brands -- Raw, Smackdown and NXT -- battling it out to determine which show is the best.

Reigns, who was the Sole Survivor in 2013, is leading Team Smackdown for the men's division which consists of King Corbin, Braun Strowman, Shorty G and Mustafa Ali against Team Raw's Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Orton, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre. Five men from NXT will also be competing in the match with their team members to be announced at a later date.

In the women's division, Team Smackdown's Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross will be battling Team Raw's Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Sarah Logan with the NXT women also set to be announced at a later date.