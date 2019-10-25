Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Chris Brown and Drake are among the nominees at the 2019 Soul Train Awards.

BET shared a list of nominees and other details about the annual awards show in a press release Thursday.

Brown, 30, leads the pack with eight nominations, including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and Album/Mixtape of the Year. Drake, 33, follows with seven nominations, including two nods for Song of the Year for "No Guidance" and "Girls Need Love Too Remix."

Beyoncé, 38, and Lizzo, 31, are both up for six awards. The pair will compete for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Dance Performance and the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award.

Other nominees include Khalid, J. Cole, H.E.R., Ari Lennox and Summer Walker.

Former Martin co-stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will host the 2019 ceremony Nov. 17 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The show will air live on BET and BET HER, with the pre-show to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

In addition, songwriting duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will be honored with the Legend Award for their contributions to R&B music. Five-time Grammy winner Yolanda Adams will receive the Lady of Soul Award.