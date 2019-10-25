Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Adam DeVine is engaged to be married.

The 35-year-old actor announced in an Instagram post Thursday that he proposed to his girlfriend, actress Chloe Bridges.

DeVine shared a photo of himself and Bridges on a boat. The actress' oval-shaped engagement ring can be seen on her left hand.

"She said yes! Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES!" DeVine captioned the post.

"I love Chloe more than anything and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self. You are my best friend and I'm thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You'll be less wrinkly," he joked. "Love you @chloebridges!"

Bridges, an actress who appeared in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and the series The Carrie Diaries and Pretty Little Liars, posted a slideshow of photos on her own account.

"We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever. I've known we had a special connection since we first met," the star wrote.

"I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I've ever met," she said. "I'm so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let's do this baby @adambovine."

Actresses Debby Ryan and Sarah Hyland and DJ Steve Aoki were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"I am freaking out!!!! I am so [expletive] happy!!!!!!" Hyland, who co-starred with DeVine on Modern Family, wrote.

"Love u bro!!!! Congrats," Aoki added.

DeVine and Bridges met five years ago and were first linked in February 2015. The couple co-starred in the 2015 film The Final Girls.

DeVine co-created and starred in the Comedy Central series Workaholics. He also played Andy on Modern Family and Bumper in the movies Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2.