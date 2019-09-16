WWE Clash of Champions: Seth Rollins prevails, Bray Wyatt strikes

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Every title in WWE was on the line at Clash of Champions which forced Seth Rollins to pull double duty as Universal and Raw Tag Team Champion.

Rollins kicked things off on Sunday by defending his Raw Tag Team Championship with his partner Braun Strowman against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Strowman and Rollins, despite knowing that they would be facing each other later for the Universal Championship, initially pushed aside their differences and worked well as a team.

Things fell apart, however, after Strowman bulldozed into Roode which also inadvertently knocked down Rollins. The Monster Among Men was then taken out of the ring by Ziggler which was followed by Roode nailing Rollins with the Glorious DDT for the victory. Ziggler and Roode are now the Raw Tag Team Champions after only recently becoming a team.

Rollins and Strowman would then meet in the main event for the Universal Championship. Strowman took out his anger over losing earlier on Rollins and even performed a Frog Splash onto The Beastslayer from the top rope.

The impressive maneuver hurt Strowman's knee which gave Rollins the opening he needed to get back into the bout. Rollins hit Strowman with three consecutive Curb Stomps. Strowman would somehow withstand the onslaught and tried to take Rollins out with a Running Powerslam before his knee gave out.

Rollins then hit his former tag team partner with a Pedigree followed by a fourth Curb Stomp for the victory. As Rollins celebrated his title defense at the top of the ramp, the lights suddenly went dark and The Fiend Bray Wyatt appeared.

The Eater of Worlds took the champ out with a Sister Abigail. Wyatt then held onto the lifeless body of Rollins before he further attacked him with the Mandible Claw. Wyatt has been teasing for weeks that he would be facing the Universal Champion at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6.

Also at Clash of Champions, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston once again took on Randy Orton in a grueling rematch.

Kingston was able to survive Orton's powerful RKO by placing his foot on the ropes when The Viper went to pin him for the victory. Orton then got ready to kick Kingston in the head but the high-flyer dodged the attack and hit his rival with a sudden Trouble in Paradise for the victory.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch faced off against Sasha Banks in a highly-competitive match that ended prematurely.

Banks took the fight to The Man, placing her rival twice into The Bank Statement which Lynch was able to get out of. Banks got desperate and brought a steel chair into the mix which she used to hit Lynch in the stomach with when the referee wasn't looking.

Lynch, upset, used a steel chair to strike at Banks but accidentally hit the referee with it. This ended the match in a disqualification but Lynch and Banks continued to fight afterwards all over the arena. Lynch would place Banks into the Dis-arm-her before WWE officials broke up the fight.

Other moments from Clash of Champions included Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak defeating Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado; United States Champion AJ Styles defeating Cedric Alexander; Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley defeating Charlotte Flair; The Revival defeating The New Day to become the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions; Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeating Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville; Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeating The Miz; and Erick Rowan defeating Roman Reigns in a No Disqualification Match.

Rowan was able to win over Reigns with help from his long-time partner Luke Harper who made a surprise return during the match.