Sept. 11 (UPI) -- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins has announced on Twitter that he has a brother and a sister that he discovered through a DNA test.

"In a wild turn of events, I recently found out I have a brother (and sister, not pictured) I never knew existed!" Rollins said on Tuesday alongside a photo of himself posing with his brother.

"Thank you @23andMe for bringing people together. Life is a crazy, awesome thing and we are all insanely lucky to get to experience it," he continued.

Rollins added another new member to his family in August when he became engaged to fellow WWE star, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Rollins will be pulling double duty on Sunday at WWE's Clash of Champions event. Rollins and Braun Strowman will be facing off for the Universal title after they defend their shared Raw Tag Team titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on the same night.