Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Living legend The Undertaker kicked off Smackdown by paying respect to New York's Madison Square Garden and all of the grapplers who have competed inside the arena.

The Undertaker made his grand entrance on Tuesday but had his speech cut short by Sami Zayn.

Zayn was highly disrespectful to The Deadman, stating that it was Undertaker's turn to exit from WWE and to allow the younger superstars like himself to shine. Zayn told The Undertaker to leave the ring which he started to do, much to Zayn's surprise.

The Undertaker stopped himself, however, and instead grabbed Zayn by the throat and Choke Slammed him. The attack knocked out Zayn as The Undertaker made his exit.

Also on Smackdown, Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan, the man who tried to end The Big Dog's career through a series of backstage attacks, got into a massive brawl that couldn't be stopped by security.

Reigns initiated the fight and was able to stun Rowan with a number of Superman Punches but the towering foe took things too far when he threw a fan from the stands into Reigns and WWE officials.

Rowan and Reigns continued to fight throughout the arena, ending up near the King of the Ring throne located at the top of the entrance ramp. Rowan had the last word as he took down Reigns by slamming a camera into his rival.

Reigns and Rowan will battle each other Sunday at Clash of Champions.

Shane McMahon, in the main event, inserted himself into the King of the Ring of the tournament due to Elias being taken out with an injury. McMahon faced off against Chad Gable to decide who would go to the King of the Ring final against Raw's Baron Corbin.

McMahon, in wanting to make sure that he would win, appointed Kevin Owens as the special guest referee. The boss told Owens that if he won, his $100,000 fine imposed weeks ago would be lifted.

Gable, right as the match started, took McMahon down within seconds with a German Suplex with Owens not interfering and counting to three. McMahon then restarted the bout and turned it into a 2-out-of-3 Falls match.

Gable continued to dominate but this time Owens did what he was told and ensured that McMahon would not lose. Gable then bypassed Owens as a referee and won the match after he made McMahon tap out to the Ankle Lock.

McMahon, upset, then attacked Owens from behind and got on the microphone to announce that Owens was fired as Smackdown went off the air.

Other moments from Smackdown included The Miz defeating Andrade; Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross defeating Mandy Rose; Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley defeating Ember Moon; and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston sending Randy Orton through a table.